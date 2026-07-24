Trea Turner And Phillies Face Yankees On July 24

Turner is hitting for a .244 BA, .294 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 69 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (9-6) out for his 22nd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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