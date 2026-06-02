Trea Turner And Phillies Play Padres On June 2

Turner is hitting for a .223 BA, .273 OBP and .349 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 34 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turner has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (5-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.