Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Orioles On Aug. 2

Turner is hitting for a .249 BA, .297 OBP and .404 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 75 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.