FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Orioles On Aug. 2

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Turner has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .249 BA, .297 OBP and .404 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 75 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News