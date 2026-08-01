Trea Turner And Phillies Face Orioles On Aug. 1

Turner is hitting for a .248 BA, .296 OBP and .402 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 75 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (4-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

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