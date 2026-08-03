Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 3

Turner is hitting for a .250 BA, .299 OBP and .404 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 75 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Orioles.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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