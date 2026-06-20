Trea Turner And Phillies Play Mets On June 20

Turner is hitting for a .223 BA, .276 OBP and .334 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 43 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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