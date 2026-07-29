Trea Turner And Phillies Play Marlins On July 29

Turner is hitting for a .241 BA, .291 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 72 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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