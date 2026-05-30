Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On May 30

Turner is hitting for a .222 BA, .274 OBP and .352 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 34 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turner has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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