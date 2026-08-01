Travis d'Arnaud And Angels Face Brewers On Aug. 1

d'Arnaud is hitting for a .189 BA, .286 OBP and .297 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .583 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.71 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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