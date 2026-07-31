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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On July 31

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .252 BA, .323 OBP and .401 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 44 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (4-3) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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