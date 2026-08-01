Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On Aug. 1

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .319 OBP and .395 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 44 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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