Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 12
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .393 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.