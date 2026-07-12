Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .393 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 36 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.