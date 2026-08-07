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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 7

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .255 BA, .322 OBP and .415 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 47 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-9 with a 5.04 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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