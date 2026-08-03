Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Cubs On Aug. 3

Hernandez is hitting for a .255 BA, .324 OBP and .409 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 46 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (6-1) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.