Taylor Ward And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On June 29
Taylor Ward and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Ward has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Ward is hitting for a .256 BA, .388 OBP and .361 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 53 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.
Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.