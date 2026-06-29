Taylor Ward And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On June 29

Ward is hitting for a .256 BA, .388 OBP and .361 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 53 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

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