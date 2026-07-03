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Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros • #26 LF

Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Rays On July 3

Taylor Trammell and his Houston Astros will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park, on Friday, July 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trammell has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Trammell is hitting for a .265 BA, .333 OBP and .429 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 13 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Trammell

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