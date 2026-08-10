Taylor Trammell And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 10

Trammell is hitting for a .244 BA, .328 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

The Giants will look to Blade Tidwell (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.