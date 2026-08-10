FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros • #26 LF

Taylor Trammell And Astros Face Giants On Aug. 10

Taylor Trammell and his Houston Astros will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Trammell has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Trammell is hitting for a .244 BA, .328 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

The Giants will look to Blade Tidwell (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Trammell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News