Taylor Trammell And Astros Face Brewers On May 29

Trammell is hitting for a .359 BA, .419 OBP and .487 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .906 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Trammell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Coleman Crow (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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