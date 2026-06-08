Taylor Trammell And Astros Take On Angels On June 8

Trammell is hitting for a .297 BA, .357 OBP and .391 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 9.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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