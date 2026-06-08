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Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros • #26 LF

Taylor Trammell And Astros Take On Angels On June 8

Taylor Trammell and the Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 8 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trammell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Trammell is hitting for a .297 BA, .357 OBP and .391 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 9.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Trammell

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