Taylor Trammell And Astros Take On Angels On June 8
Taylor Trammell and the Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 8 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trammell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Trammell is hitting for a .297 BA, .357 OBP and .391 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 9.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.