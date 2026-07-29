Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Angels On July 29

Trammell is hitting for a .244 BA, .317 OBP and .412 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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