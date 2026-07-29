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Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros • #26 LF

Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Angels On July 29

Taylor Trammell and his Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trammell has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Trammell is hitting for a .244 BA, .317 OBP and .412 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Trammell

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