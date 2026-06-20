Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Guardians On June 20

Imai is 4-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.