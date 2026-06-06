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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Face Athletics On June 6

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Athletics at Daikin Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Imai has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Imai is 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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