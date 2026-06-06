Tatsuya Imai And Astros Face Athletics On June 6

Imai is 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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