Tatsuya Imai And Astros Play Angels On July 27

Imai is 6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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