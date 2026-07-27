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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Play Angels On July 27

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Imai has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Imai is 6-4 with a 5.59 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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