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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Royals On July 24

Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -148 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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