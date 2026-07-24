Tarik Skubal And Tigers Play Royals On July 24

Skubal is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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