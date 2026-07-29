Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On July 29

Skubal is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.