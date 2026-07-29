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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On July 29

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has +102 odds to total over 8.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Skubal is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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