Tanner Gordon And Rockies Face Marlins On June 30

Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, May 31 when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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