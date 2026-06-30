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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Face Marlins On June 30

Tanner Gordon will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Gordon has +124 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, May 31 when he threw three innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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