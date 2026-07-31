Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Diamondbacks On July 31
Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 4-10 with a 3.89 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.