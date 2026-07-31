Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Diamondbacks On July 31

Bibee is 4-10 with a 3.89 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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