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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Take On White Sox On June 3

Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bradley has -158 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 5-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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