Taj Bradley And Twins Take On White Sox On June 3

Bradley is 5-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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