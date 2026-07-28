Taj Bradley And Twins Play Royals On July 28

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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