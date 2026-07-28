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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Play Royals On July 28

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bradley has -102 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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