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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Mariners On Aug. 2

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has -111 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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