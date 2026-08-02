Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Mariners On Aug. 2

Bradley is 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.