Taijuan Walker And Phillies Square Off Against Braves On April 17
Taijuan Walker will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Walker has +120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.