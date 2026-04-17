Taijuan Walker And Phillies Square Off Against Braves On April 17

Walker is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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