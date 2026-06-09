Stephen Kolek And Royals Square Off Against Rangers On June 9

Kolek is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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