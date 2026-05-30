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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play White Sox On May 30

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .394 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 18 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (4-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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