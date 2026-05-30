Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play White Sox On May 30

Torkelson is hitting for a .202 BA, .311 OBP and .394 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 18 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (4-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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