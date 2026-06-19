Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 19

Torkelson is hitting for a .204 BA, .304 OBP and .408 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 27 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (2-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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