Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Phillies On July 12

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .308 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 38 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (9-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.

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