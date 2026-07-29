Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Orioles On July 29
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .300 OBP and .414 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 44 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.