Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Orioles On July 29

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .300 OBP and .414 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 44 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.17 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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