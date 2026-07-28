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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Orioles On July 28

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .304 OBP and .419 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 44 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 51 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.06 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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