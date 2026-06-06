Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On June 6

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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