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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On June 6

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .316 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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