Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Mariners On June 5

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .317 OBP and .398 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 20 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Bryan Woo (5-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season.

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