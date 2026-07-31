Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 31

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .302 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 46 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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