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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 31

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .302 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 46 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Orioles.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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