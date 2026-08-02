Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Athletics On Aug. 2

Torkelson is hitting for a .218 BA, .309 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 50 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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