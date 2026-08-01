Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 1

Torkelson is hitting for a .216 BA, .308 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 49 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

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