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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Astros On June 17

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .308 OBP and .415 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 27 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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