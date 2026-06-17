Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Astros On June 17

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .308 OBP and .415 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 27 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (5-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.

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