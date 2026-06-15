Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Astros On June 15

Torkelson is hitting for a .209 BA, .307 OBP and .410 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 25 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Kai-Wei Teng (3-5 with a 3.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

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