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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Angels On May 28

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .318 OBP and .409 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 18 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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