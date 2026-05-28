Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Angels On May 28

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .318 OBP and .409 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 18 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (1-1) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.

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