Spencer Strider And Braves Play Pirates On June 6

Strider is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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