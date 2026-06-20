Spencer Steer And Reds Play Yankees On June 20

Steer is hitting for a .241 BA, .325 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 42 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.