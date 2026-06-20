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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Play Yankees On June 20

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Steer has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .241 BA, .325 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 42 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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