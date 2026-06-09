Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Padres On June 9

Steer is hitting for a .265 BA, .345 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 38 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (2-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.