Spencer Jones And Yankees Face White Sox On June 18

Jones is hitting for a .239 BA, .340 OBP and .391 SLG with a 39.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Jones has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.