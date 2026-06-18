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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Face White Sox On June 18

Spencer Jones and the New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Jones has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .239 BA, .340 OBP and .391 SLG with a 39.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored four runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Jones has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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