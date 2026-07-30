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Spencer Jones
New York Yankees

Spencer Jones

New York Yankees • #78 CF

Spencer Jones And Yankees Play White Sox On July 30

Spencer Jones and his New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Jones has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jones is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .381 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored seven runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Jones has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Jones

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