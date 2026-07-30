Spencer Jones And Yankees Play White Sox On July 30

Jones is hitting for a .226 BA, .316 OBP and .381 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored seven runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Jones has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (7-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 118 1/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

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